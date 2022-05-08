Sacramento Kings Hire Mike Brown as New Head Coach

One of the three NBA head coaching vacancies was filled Sunday afternoon after the Sacramento Kings hired Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Sacramento Kings have agreed with Golden State assistant Mike Brown on a four-year contract to become the franchise’s next coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 8, 2022

The Kings were rumored to have interest in a number of candidates, including former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, but Brown is the man who gets the job.

Brown, 52, has been with the Warriors as part of the coaching staff since 2016 and won two championships with them. He’s also been an assistant coach with the Washington Wizards (1997-99), San Antonio Spurs (2000-03, part of the 2003 champion team), and Indiana Pacers (2003-05).

This is Brown’s third stint as a head coach in the NBA after spending time with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2005-10, 2013-14) and Los Angeles Lakers (2011-12).

Now, Brown is being given another shot at the lead chair in Sacramento, hoping to end the longest playoff drought in the NBA.