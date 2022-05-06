 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lakers Interview Terry Stotts For Coaching Vacancy

Stotts to the Lakers?

By Jeremy_Brener
Denver Nuggets v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Six Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of a few teams looking for a head coach this offseason after firing Frank Vogel at the end of the season.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers interviewed former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts earlier this week.

Stotts, 64, coached the Blazers for nine seasons from 2012-21, leading the team to eight consecutive playoff appearances and winning four playoff series.

His resume is similar to that of Vogel’s before he got to LA as someone who found success with a small market team, but didn’t work in every place he’d been in. So it would make sense for the Lakers to look for a different type of voice in the locker room.

However, Stotts is one of the most decorated viable options for the Lakers in their hiring search.

BE community, what are your thoughts to Stotts possibly coaching LeBron James and the Lakers? Chime off in the comments below.

