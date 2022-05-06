Lakers Interview Terry Stotts For Coaching Vacancy

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of a few teams looking for a head coach this offseason after firing Frank Vogel at the end of the season.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers interviewed former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts earlier this week.

The Lakers interviewed former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts for the franchise’s coaching job this week, sources tell ESPN. Stotts made the playoffs in eight straight seasons with Blazers, including two trips to conference semifinals and a berth in conference finals. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 7, 2022

Stotts, 64, coached the Blazers for nine seasons from 2012-21, leading the team to eight consecutive playoff appearances and winning four playoff series.

His resume is similar to that of Vogel’s before he got to LA as someone who found success with a small market team, but didn’t work in every place he’d been in. So it would make sense for the Lakers to look for a different type of voice in the locker room.

However, Stotts is one of the most decorated viable options for the Lakers in their hiring search.

BE community, what are your thoughts to Stotts possibly coaching LeBron James and the Lakers? Chime off in the comments below.