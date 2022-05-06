Could Tari Eason Be The Blazers PF Moving Forward?

With the NBA Draft rapidly approaching, Portland Trail Blazers fans are keeping their eyes on potential lottery picks that could be PNW-bound later this summer. We spoke to renowned NBA Draft expert Mavs Draft to talk about LSU standout power forward Tari Eason.

Thank you Mavs Draft for participating in our Q&A.

1. The Blazers hold at one mid-lottery pick. Is that where you believe Tari Eason should go in this upcoming draft?

I have Tari Eason as a safely top 10 player. If Portland falls even one slot, I think he should safely be on their short-list of prospects. Combo forwards are coveted players, especially ones with his frame (near 7’3 wingspan) and strength, and shooting upside with defensive prowess

2. Eason averaged 16.9 points per game this season. The number doesn’t jump off the page, but what can you say about Daniels that won’t be found in a box score?

Well first, I think the number pops off the page when seeing his 24 MPG attached to his numbers, making for near elite per minute production. Beyond stats, you’re going to see a guy with a high motor, a pretty natural cutter, quickness & strength that help him separate on drives and draw fouls, and excellent defensive prowess. His ability to guard multiple positions and many types of players is strong, and he’s tough to get out of position as a defender on-ball

3. What will Eason’s biggest weakness be on the NBA level?

The biggest weakness is committing avoidable mistakes. Whether it be bloopers on defense because of misreading a play, or committing an avoidable turnover. He also needs to move a bit away from bully-ball, using his aforementioned strength a bit too much to his favor, as well as get more consistent using his left hand.

4. If everything goes right, what is Eason’s ceiling in the NBA?

I think if everything goes right for Tari Eason, he’s a pretty complete two-way player that can play both forward spots. This is most likely to happen if his shooting translates as the percentages indicate, despite an awkward slight hitch in his shot. Additionally, if he becomes more creative as a slasher, he will become a high volume scorer. This ultimately flirts with all-star ability, or at least high-end starter caliber

5. What do you think is Eason’s likeliest career trajectory in the NBA? Is there an NBA player he reminds you of?

I think being a two-way forward that can defend, slash, and hit shots is a reasonable outcome. Early in his career, he should be an instant rotation player with growth into the starting lineup and then growing from there. To me, he is a blend of De’Andre Hunter & Patrick Williams, two number 4 picks in consecutive years