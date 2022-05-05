Clippers Extend Robert Covington On Two-Year Deal

Former Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington has signed a two-year, $24 million extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Covington was previously set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer.

The Blazers traded the 31-year-old to the Clippers, alongside Norman Powell, at February’s trade deadline.

In return for the two rotation players, the Blazers received Keon Johnson, Justise Winslow, Eric Bledose and a second round pick.

Since the trade, Covington has played in 23 games, averaging 10.4 points on 45 percent three point shooting, 5.1 rebounds, 1 assist, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks. It also included a career-high 43 points on a franchise-record 11 3-pointers against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 1.

Through a season and half with the Blazers, Covington averaged 8.1 points on 36 percent three point shooting, 6.3 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The extension is expected to increase the Clippers luxury tax bill from $17.8 million to $54.9 million as the Los Angeles franchise hopes to start fresh in 2022-23 with a fit Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.