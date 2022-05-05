Josh Hart’s Greatness and Another Nurkic Argument

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back! Dave and Dia has hit Episode 76. Dave Deckard and Dia Miller have plenty to cover in this gray area between the end of the season and the NBA Draft Lottery. They go in depth about the value of Josh Hart to the Blazers, and why he was one of the easier “Keeps” in their Keep or Yeet series. They also talk about Greg Brown III and Keon Johnson. They tackle the question that Adrian Bernecich asked in his weekly column: Is it finally time for LaMarcus Aldridge to come back to Portland? They run down their surprises from the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs and affirm their outlooks for ensuing rounds. Finally, they get in a righteously-impassioned argument about Jusuf Nurkic, the Trail Blazers, and more getting sued for the reaction to Phone Toss Gate.

You can download this episode or subscribe to the podcast here, or just hit the blue triangle on the player below!

Enjoy the show!