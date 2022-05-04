Former Blazers Assistant to Interview For Charlotte Hornets Coaching Job

Former Portland Trail Blazers Assistant Coach David Vanterpool has been given permission from the Brooklyn Nets to interview for the vacant Charlotte Hornets head coaching job, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Vanterpool appears to be competing with Milwaukee Bucks Assistant Coach Charles Lee and veteran Head Coach Mike D’Antoni.

He served with the Blazers between 2012 and 2019 under then-head coach Terry Stotts and was said to be a particular favorite of stars Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum as well as a helpful influence on Portland’s defensive schemes.

Vanterpool left Portland in 2019 to take an Associate Head Coach position with the Minnesota Timberwolves under Ryan Saunders.

Saunders was fired midway through the 2020-21 season and Vanterpool was not interviewed as the ‘Wolves went with Toronto Raptors assistant Chris Finch instead.

The 49-year-old signed with the Nets at the beginning of the 2021-22 season to support Head Coach Steve Nash. He’s ridden the coaching carousel for multiple seasons. Both he and D’Antoni were mentioned as possible candidates for the Trail Blazers’ head coaching position last summer. The Blazers ultimately chose Chauncey Billups to fill the position.