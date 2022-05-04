Minnesota May Look To Deal D’Angelo Russell This Summer

NBA trade rumor season is opening up, and league insider Marc Stein has suggested the Minnesota Timberwolves will be actively looking to get off of D’Angelo Russell’s expiring max contract this summer.

D’Angelo Russell wound up on the bench at crunch time in the Timberwolves’ season-ending Game 6 defeat at home to Memphis and averaged just 12.0 points per game on 33.3% shooting in his second career playoff series. Numerous rival teams expect the Wolves to try to trade Russell this offseason irrespective of Russell’s close relationship with Minnesota star Karl-Anthony Towns. Russell, 26, has one season left on his contract at $31.4 million.

The 2019 All Star had a disappointing six games for the young Timberwolves who last week lost their first round series to the Memphis Grizzlies. Russell put up averages of 12 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists through the six games after delivering 18 points, 3.3 boards and 7 assists during 65 regular season outings.

The Portland Trail Blazers are unlikely to deal for Russell with Damian Lillard already on the books for $42 million. They’re also likely to retain restricted free agent Anfernee Simons on an annual $20 million-plus deal.