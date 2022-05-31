Blazers Pre-Draft Workouts: Who Shined In The First Group?

The first wave of workouts for the Portland Trail Blazers came Tuesday, and six potential prospects came to the pacific northwest to audition for a spot on the team moving forward.

Here’s a brief recap of some of the day’s biggest events:

Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite)

Daniels was the headliner of the group, and there’s a legitimate chance Daniels could be the pick if the Blazers choose to keep No. 7.

He also spoke about his Aussie roots and his connection to Blazers wing Joe Ingles.

“I am a fan of @Joeingles7. … He’s a great Australian role model. He obviously plays with a lot of heart” - @DysonDaniels pic.twitter.com/VXOzzD1G56 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 31, 2022

Julian Champagnie (St. John’s)

Champagnie averaged 19.2 points per game with St. John’s last season. His brother Justin currently plays for the Toronto Raptors.

Darius Days (LSU)

Days played three seasons at LSU and averaged 11.6 points per game in his final season. In a 2020 interview, Days compared himself to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Mouhamed Gueye (Washington State)

Gueye is likely someone to watch when adding players onto the Summer League roster. His interview was posted onto the Blazers’ Twitter account where he talks about enjoying the pre-draft process.

"I’m just trying to enjoy everything...every moment" @rassoul_gueye speaks to the media after his pre-draft workout. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/w9rK0ferKD — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 1, 2022

Fatts Russell (Maryland)

Russell is someone who could be considered for the No. 57 pick. He played four seasons at Rhode Island before becoming a graduate transfer to Maryland. He recently celebrated his 24th birthday, which would make him older than Anfernee Simons.

Dallas Walton (Wake Forest)

Walton is a 7-footer who played and started in 35 games last season for Wake Forest. He’s likely to project as an undrafted free agent.