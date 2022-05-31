Jacked Ramsays: Blazers Linked to OG Anunoby

On this edition of Jacked Ramsays Live, hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague discuss the second big name the Portland Trail Blazers have been linked to nationally, OG Anunoby.

Joining Deandre Ayton, Anunoby is a player that answers a lot of questions the Blazers have been asking for years about their frontcourt - can he defend? Does he have size? Is there any semblance of offense in his game? Both players tick those boxes and while Ayton wants max money, Anunoby is on what most consider to be an incredibly valuable deal - slotting under 20m AAV.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report states that: “Following a standout season from Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, word has circulated among rival front offices that Anunoby grew dissatisfied at times with his role in Toronto, where Barnes joined Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet as the primary ball-handlers in Nick Nurse’s offense.” Which, if you’ve been following along this offseason is something that has been discussed at length.

The word surrounding OG Anunoby’s trade candidacy, featuring Portland and Utah; New York’s options at point guard if they do strike out on Jalen Brunson, latest coaching intel from Charlotte, and more @BR_NBA: https://t.co/Tbr8q0GRRd — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) May 31, 2022

Now, it’s gone semi-public with Fischer highlighting that a formal request from either Anunoby or his representatives (read: Klutch Sports) has not yet materialized. However, what appears to be transpiring is the Blazers are linked to and going after impact players that make sense for the now timeline and the later.

Hop on with Brandon and Danny as they work through Fischer’s reporting and see what’s next.

