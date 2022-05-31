Dyson Daniels Headlines First Blazers Workout Group

The Portland Trail Blazers are officially kicking off their pre-draft workouts Tuesday, and one of the prospects working out could be in play for the team’s No. 7 overall pick.

Dyson Daniels, who spent last season with G League Ignite, is working out for the Blazers today.

This past season with the Ignite, Daniels averaged 11.3 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Daniels, 19, is a combo guard originally from Australia and grew from 6-6 to 6-8 during the pre-draft process.

Daniels participated in the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend in Cleveland this past February and won as part of Team Barry with Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, Alperen Sengun, Jae’Sean Tate and Franz Wagner.

Other players working out for the Blazers today include Julian Champagnie (St. John’s), Darius Days (LSU), Mouhamed Gueye (Washington State) and Fatts Russell (Maryland).

The NBA Draft is scheduled to take place Thursday, June 23.