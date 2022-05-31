Blazer’s Edge Radio: The Stage Is Set

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the road to the 2022 NBA Finals, and will get you ready for Game 1 of the series between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

In addition, they’ll touch on the latest happenings with the Trail Blazers, including the recent report of the looming sale of the team and a pair of new hires in the front office.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!