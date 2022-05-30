Blazers Hire Sergi Oliva as Assistant GM

The Portland Trail Blazers continue to add to their front office this offseason.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Blazers are hiring Sergi Oliva as an assistant general manager.

ESPN Sources: The Portland Trail Blazers are hiring Sergi Oliva as an assistant general manager. Oliva has been an assistant coach with Utah for the past two years and previously served as VP of Strategy with Philadelphia. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 30, 2022

Oliva, who is originally from Catalonia, ventured into the NBA landscape in 2014 with the Philadelphia 76ers front office, and worked his way up all the way to VP of Strategy for the Sixers.

In 2020, he headed to the bench and coached for two seasons on Quin Snyder’s staff with the Utah Jazz before making his way up to the pacific northwest and returning to a front office role.

A few months ago, The Athletic named him to their 40 under 40 list for NBA executives, coaches and agents shaping the future of the basketball world.

With Oliva now in the fold, he joins Andrae Patterson and Mike Schmitz as co-workers for Joe Cronin’s newly-revamped front office.