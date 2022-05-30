NBA Finals Schedule: Celtics vs. Warriors

With the Boston Celtics beating the Miami Heat in Sunday night’s thrilling Game 7, the 2022 NBA Finals matchup is set.

For the first time since 1964, the Celtics and Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors will meet in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics are seeking their first title since 2008, while the Warriors look for their fourth championship in the last eight seasons.

Here’s a look at the Finals schedule:

Game 1 - Celtics vs. Warriors - Thursday, June 2 - 6 p.m. PT

Game 2 - Celtics vs. Warriors - Sunday, June 5 - 5 p.m. PT

Game 3 - Warriors vs. Celtics - Wednesday, June 8 - 6 p.m. PT

Game 4 - Warriors vs. Celtics - Friday, June 10 - 6 p.m. PT

Game 5 (if necessary) - Celtics vs. Warriors - Monday, June 13 - 6 p.m. PT

Game 6 (if necessary) - Warriors vs. Celtics - Thursday, June 16 - 6 p.m. PT

Game 7 (if necessary) - Warriors vs. Celtics - Sunday, June 19 - 5 p.m. PT