Miami’s Tyler Herro Wins Sixth Man Of The Year Award

Miami Heat wing Tyler Herro has been awarded this season’s Sixth Man of the Year Award, garnering a whopping 96 percent of first place votes.

Tyler Herro is the first player to win the Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award with the Miami Heat.



More ➡️ https://t.co/d8ElEthWGu



Voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Orkvo29AYR — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 3, 2022

Herro won with 488 points, including 96 first place votes, two second place votes and two third place votes. The 22-year-old enjoyed a resurgent season following a less productive 2020-21 campaign. This season he put up averages of 20.7 points on just under 40 percent three point shooting, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 0.7 steals.

Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Love finished a distant second, polling 214 points, made up of three first place votes, 58 second place votes and 42 third place votes.

The remaining first place vote went to Phoenix Suns wing Cam Johnson who finished third with 128 points.

Not one member of the Portland Trail Blazers roster made the list, however three Memphis Grizzlies players (D’Anthony Melton, Brandon Clarke and Tyus Jones) made the top 13 list.