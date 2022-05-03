Blazer’s Edge Radio: Round 2

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, host Ryne Buchanan is joined by guest co-host Dillon Sage to discuss the opening games of the Conference Semifinals as the NBA Playoffs roll on. The guys will break down an epic Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, as well as the impact a pair of significant injuries will have on the Eastern Conference side of the bracket.

In addition, Ryne and Dillon will debate how the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and Utah Jazz should handle their respective offseasons. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!