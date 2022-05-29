Boston Celtics Advance to NBA Finals, Will Face Golden State Warriors

The Boston Celtics are advancing to the 2022 NBA Finals after a 100-96 win over the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics jumped out to a 15-point lead in the first quarter and forced the Heat to play catchup the whole night. While the Celtics’ lead shrunk to as much as two points in the fourth quarter, Boston was able to pull out the win, their third in Miami during the series.

For the Celtics, this year marks the 22nd time the franchise has made it to the NBA Finals, but first since 2010. The Celtics will look to seek their first title since 2008.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are searching for their fourth championship in the last eight seasons.

The Celtics will now meet with the Warriors in the Finals; Game 1 tips off Thursday night at 6 p.m. PT on ABC.