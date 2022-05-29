Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 Thread

Tonight is the best to words in sports: Game 7.

After coming back to win Game 6, the Miami Heat have forced Game 7 at home against the Boston Celtics.

Sunday, May 29 - 5:30 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: ESPN

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!