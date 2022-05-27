Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife Interested In Buying Blazers?

The Portland Trail Blazers are likely about to undergo a change in ownership soon, and several businesspeople are expected to be interested in owning the team.

After owner Paul Allen’s death in 2018 at the age of 65, his sister Jody took control of the franchise and has been running it ever since. However, Jody is now set to search for a new owner of the franchise that belonged to her brother.

Per John Canzano, among those interested in buying the team are Larry Ellison, co-founder of the Oracle Corporation, Laurene Powell-Jobs, the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, and Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

If Powell-Jobs or Scott were to become the owner, she would become the first female owner to purchase a team in NBA history.

Scott, 52, divorced Bezos in 2019 after 26 years together and married Dan Jewett in 2021. Since finalizing her divorce with Bezos, Scott has spent time as a philanthropist with her organization, The Mackenzie Scott Foundation.

And soon, she could become the newest owner of the Blazers.