‘This Kid Is Going To Be Special’: New Blazers Assistant GM Had Spot-On Assessment With Damian Lillard

With the Portland Trail Blazers hiring ESPN’s Mike Schmitz to become an assistant general manager, many fans are curious to know a little more about his pedigree and style.

Schmitz started his career as a blogger and worked his way up to ESPN as an NBA Draft analyst, where he’s spent the past several years.

Even before he became a contributor at ESPN, Schmitz has analyzed each NBA Draft class up, down, left and right and even had a particular prediction for Blazers star Damian Lillard.

Putting together a Damian Lillard video, this kid is going to be special. Absolutely explosive, long, DEEP range, great leaper. — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) June 5, 2012

A decade ago, Schmitz was working on putting together a video for Lillard, and now in 2022, he’s responsible for helping build a team around him.

Schmitz’s story is definitely one that teaches you to keep following your dreams.

Schmitz will join the team in July following the NBA Draft. The Blazers currently own the 7th, 36th, and 57th picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.