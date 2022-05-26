Jacked Ramsays Live: Blazers Hire ESPN’s Mike Schmitz to Front Office Role

Thursday evening, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Mike Schmitz - Draft Analyst for ESPN, formerly of Draft Express, was being hired by the Portland Trail Blazers to become an Assistant GM.

Since the dismissal of Neil Olshey in December for creating a hostile working environment, multiple changes have taken place. Proceeding Olshey’s dismissal, Chris McGowan resigned his position as President while Chief Marketing Officer Dwayne Hankins was promoted internally to fill the same seat. The same was true of now GM Joe Cronin, who in Olshey’s absence stepped in as interim GM until recently being given the full time gig.

Jason Quick of The Athletic noted yesterday some additional changes the Blazers have made since mid-December.

Since December, the Blazers have fired their Director of Player Health and Performance, the VP of Communications, their basketball operations coordinator, a video coordinator, two assistant GMs and a Senior VP. — Jason Quick (@jwquick) May 25, 2022

