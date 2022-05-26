Adam Drexler Drafted to Big 3 Basketball

Portland Trail Blazers legend Clyde Drexler may not be playing professional basketball these days, but his son, Adam Drexler is set to join the Big 3 in the upcoming season. In a tweet on Wednesday evening, the Big 3 league announced that Adam Drexler was drafted 14th (2nd round, 4th pick) in their draft, going to the Aliens.

With the fourteenth pick of the 2022 BIG3 draft, Aliens select:



Adam Drexler — BIG3 (@thebig3) May 26, 2022

Adam played basketball at Loyola Marymount University and then transferred to the University of Houston before going overseas to play professionally in Japan. Adam attended training camps for the Houston Rockets, the Boston Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Adam’s father, NBA Hall of Famer and Portland Trail Blazers super star “Clyde the Glide” was also chosen 14th when he was drafted to the NBA by the Blazers in 1983. Clyde has been the commissioner for the Big 3 since March of 2018. The 3 on 3 basketball league was founded by hip hop musician and actor Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz. It is still relatively new, with it’s inaugural season taking place just 5 years ago in 2017.