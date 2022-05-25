Is an Ayton Pursuit Worth the Risk for the Blazers?

The Church of Roy podcast returned this week to discuss the latest batch of rumors surrounding the Trail Blazers. Hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald were joined by Blazer’s Edge contributor Adrian Bernecich to highlight the reports surrounding Suns center Deandre Ayton. Are the Blazers an ideal landing spot for the former No. 1 pick? Both Steve and Brian agreed that landing Ayton would reshape Portland’s roster in big way.

Outside of Ayton-based rumors, Steve detailed his notes from the NBA Draft Combine. Shaedon Sharpe remains a mystery after the event, but former Gonzaga point guard Andrew Nembhard appears to have boosted his stock in a major way. For the Blazers, the emerging intel suggests that the No. 7 pick is available for the right price.

RUMOR CITY



The fellas are joined by @abernecich to make sense of all the latest trade rumblings. Would the Suns really trade Ayton? We like the sound of that…



: https://t.co/rjVoObyU8X pic.twitter.com/RSo8pqErzP — Church of Roy Podcast (@ChurchofRoyPod) May 25, 2022

In the final segment of the show, the potential sale of the Blazers entered the spotlight. Is it realistic to expect that a change will occur in the next year?

You can listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.