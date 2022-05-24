2012-22 All-NBA Teams Announced

The 2021-22 All-NBA Teams were named this afternoon. No Portland Trail Blazers players earned the honor this season. Damian Lillard has earned six nominations during his career, but an injury-plagued year kept him off the board which was characterized by a mix of traditional players and newer up-and-comers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic provided a complete list of first, second, and third teams.

2022 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic was a lock for All-NBA First Team. The Denver Nuggets Center was joined by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, plus guards Luka Doncic and Devin Booker of the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, respectively.

The All-NBA Second Team included Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Chicago Bulls wing DeMar DeRozan, guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, and guard Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The All-NBA Third Team was comprised of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, guard Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns, and guard Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks.

Of all the players named, only Curry seems likely to continue past the current week in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Curry, Doncic, and Tatum all brought their teams to the Conference Finals. All 15 nominees participated in the playoffs this year.

All-NBA Teams are chosen by position, with a center, two forwards, and two guards at each level. Conference does not factor into the decision. Nominations are based on regular-season performance.