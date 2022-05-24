Blazers Set to Be Sold In ‘6-12 Months’

The Portland Trail Blazers will be searching for a new owner soon, according to Oregon Live’s John Canzano.

After owner Paul Allen’s death in 2018 at the age of 65, his sister Jody took control of the franchise and has been running it ever since. However, Jody is now set to search for a new owner of the franchise that belonged to her brother.

“I believe that the Blazers and Seahawks will both be auctioned off,” Canzano said on his recent radio appearance on 93.3 KJR in Seattle. “I believe the Blazers will go first.”

The same auction house that is running the Denver Broncos is running the Blazers sale, and after the Broncos are sold, focus will shift towards the Blazers in “6 to 12 months,” Canzano said.

With Allen looking to sell the team, the future of the Blazers franchise is set to look very different in the coming months.

This isn’t the first time the idea of selling the Blazers has come up, but with the under-the-table paperwork making its way through the rounds, this time may not be a drill.