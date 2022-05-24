Blazer’s Edge Radio: Where Do We Go From Here?

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the team’s slide in the NBA Draft Lottery—netting them the seventh pick in next month’s draft—as well as reports that the team will be targeting Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges in free agency.

In addition, they’ll break down the NBA’s Conference Finals, where the Golden State Warriors hold a commanding 3-0 lead in the West. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are locked into a tight battle out East, where their series has become a best-of-three.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!