POLL: How Far Could Zach LaVine, Damian Lillard Take Blazers?

The Portland Trail Blazers will throw the kitchen sink this summer to try and make this team better, and arguably the best logical way to do that is to sign Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine in free agency.

In five years with the Bulls, LaVine has averaged 24.4 points and 4.4 assists per game, while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc.

LaVine is essentially an upgrade from C.J. McCollum and could catapult the Blazers to the next level.

But how far could a Lillard-LaVine backcourt go?

Let’s assume the Blazers get a deal done. It would likely result in a sign-and-trade that sends Anfernee Simons to Chicago, so there won’t be a three-headed monster to worry about in Portland. Just two heads, but very few backcourts in the NBA can say both starters have played in an All-Star Game.

With an All-Star backcourt, would the Blazers become more like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson or like John Wall and Bradley Beal?

And how far would LaVine have to help Lillard take the Blazers for a potential deal to be worth it?