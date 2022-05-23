Should The Blazers Trade or Draft From No. 7?

The Portland Trail Blazers face an important decision this summer regarding the No. 7 pick in the NBA Draft.

The team can either draft a promising player with the pick and hope that the young player can develop into someone special, or they can trade the pick for an established veteran that can help the team contend sooner.

Bleacher Report revealed its thoughts on whether the Blazers should trade or keep their pick:

Damian Lillard is 31 years old. In a Western Conference perennially loaded with contenders, the Portland Trail Blazers may not have much more time to compete with him as the centerpiece. They need to maximize the roster while he’s still in his prime, and packaging the No. 7 pick with some salary could yield a win-now player.

The win-now player could be someone like Jerami Grant, Miles Bridges or Julius Randle, but will any of those players truly help the Blazers win now? If they aren’t able to get enough bite from the pick, they are probably best suited to take the best player available at the pick and hope he can help Dame and Co. win as soon as possible.