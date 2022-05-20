Begley: Blazers Have Interest in Miles Bridges

The Portland Trail Blazers have had at least one “prominent” name express interest in Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges, reports SportsNet’s Ian Begley.

He also suggests fellow Hornets wing Cody Martin was on the Blazers’ radar.

Where could Portland turn in free agency? During the season, at least one prominent member of the organization viewed Miles Bridges as a target for the club. Cody Martin was also viewed as a target during the season.

Taken 12th in 2018, the 6’7 Bridges has risen — figuratively and literally — over the past four years to became one of the most athletic and potentially in-demand young wings across the league.

Last season, the 24-year-old put up 20.2 points on 33 percent three point shooting, along with 7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.9 steals.

Martin, 26, also a restricted free agent, recorded averages of 7.7 points on 38 percent three point shooting, as well as 4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals last season.