POLL: Who Should Blazers Draft at No. 7?

Now that we know the Portland Trail Blazers will pick seventh in the upcoming NBA Draft, it’s time to narrow the focus on who the team could take.

The seventh pick, right smack dab in the middle of the lottery, gives the team a number of options.

There are a couple of guards that make sense at No. 7 that could project as the best player available when the Blazers are on the clock. If Shaedon Sharpe falls, his potential might be too intriguing to pass up.

There’s also an argument to be made for a wing. If A.J. Griffin makes it to No. 7, he could be in play. The same goes for Bennedict Mathurin.

It seems most likely that the team goes for a big however to pair with Damian Lillard. If the team goes in that direction, Jalen Duren or Tari Eason project as potential picks.

But who do YOU think the Blazers should go for? Answer our poll and keep the debate going in the comments.