J. Cole Signs Professional Basketball Deal in Canada

J. Cole is taking a break from the studio and heading back to the basketball court.

According to sources, Grammy Award-winning rapper J. Cole has signed a contract with the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Sources: J. Cole is signing contract with the Scarborough Shooting Stars (@sss_cebl) in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the rap star's second consecutive year playing professionally. CEBL training camp began this week, with season opener on May 26. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 20, 2022

This isn’t the first time J. Cole has signed a professional basketball contract. Last year, he signed with Patriots Basketball Club in the Rwanda Basketball League. Cole appeared in three games with the club last season, playing in just three games.

Now, Cole will report to CEBL training camp in Scarborough to become acclimated with his new teammates in preparation for the upcoming season.

The Shooting Stars are entering the first season in its existence, so having a well-known name could bode well for ticket sales this summer.

The league is predominantly Canadian and built to develop Canadian talent. The league has a rule that 70% of every roster in the league must be Canadian.

With J. Cole continuing his rise through the professional basketball ranks, it may only be a matter of time before the Portland Trail Blazers come calling.