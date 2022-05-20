Bleacher Report Poses Blazers Trade Idea

We’ve written about Jerami Grant trade ideas in the past, and Bleacher Report has decided to join in on the fun for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The site crafted this trade scenario between the Blazers and Detroit Pistons.

Portland Trail Blazers receive: Jerami Grant Detroit Pistons receive: Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson and No. 7 pick

Bledsoe would cover the salary that Grant would be owed, while Johnson, a 2021 first-round pick acquired in the trade for Norman Powell and Robert Covington, and the No. 7 overall pick in next month’s draft would go to Detroit.

It’s hard to see Detroit decline a trade that would net them essentially two first-round picks for an expiring contract.

However, Portland must decide how valuable that No. 7 overall pick is. Bleacher Report says that the price of the the pick shouldn’t be too much to break the deal, but there is a lot of value in a top-10 pick. The last time the team drafted in the top 10, the pick was Damian Lillard.

Determining the value of this pick will define the Blazers draft and offseason.