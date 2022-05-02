Are The Jazz Heading For a Break Up?

Days after the Utah Jazz season came to a close, it appears that the team is about to undergo significant changes this offseason, one that could involve three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

According to SiriusXM radio host Sean O’Connell, Gobert could ask the Jazz to trade him or Donovan Mitchell in the coming days.

I know I am not usually @utahjazz breaking news guy, but a source close to situation has informed me that Rudy Gobert is at "him or me" point with Donovan Mitchell and will demand that one of them be traded in next few days. Doesn't feel they will win championship together. — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) May 2, 2022

With the Jazz eliminated in the playoffs before the Conference Finals for the sixth consecutive year, it appears that the French big man is growing frustrated with his current situation.

Albert Einstein famously said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.

It’s clear that the Jazz need to make some stark changes if it wants to move forward, but that might also mean moving backwards too.

Gobert also tweeted this hours after O’Connell’s tweet:

Everyday has it’s own new “rumor” — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) May 2, 2022

While he could be debunking the rumor, he also doesn’t deny that the rumor is true. It isn’t Gobert’s responsibility to call out false rumors, but given the amount of smoke surrounding the Jazz for the past season, it’s getting to a point that there could be some truth behind these rumors.

If what O’Connell’s saying is wrong, however, then it is another example of big time players being pressured out of small market organizations, some Portland Trail Blazers fans know all too well.