Orlando Magic Win NBA Draft Lottery; Blazers Pick Seventh

The Portland Trail Blazers have landed the seventh pick in the 2022 Draft.
The Blazers hoped to transform their franchise this summer. But in order to do that they needed to get lucky tonight, unfortunately they dropped lower than their sixth worst record.
Below we list the 14 picks as well as the worst-to-best record from the 2021-22 season.
Pick 1
Pick: Orlando Magic
Record: Houston Rockets (20-62)
Pick 2
Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder
Record: Orlando Magic (22-60)
Pick 3
Pick: Houston Rockets
Record: Detroit Pistons (23-59)
Pick 4
Record: Oklahoma City Thunder (24-58)
Pick 5
Pick: Detroit Pistons
Record: Indiana Pacers (25-57)
Pick 6
Pick: Indiana Pacers
Record: Portland Trail Blazers (27-55)
Pick 7
Pick: Portland Trail Blazers
Record: Sacramento Kings (30-52)
Pick 8
Pick: New Orleans Pelicans
Record: New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers) (33-49)
Pick 9
Pick: San Antonio Spurs
Record: San Antonio Spurs (34-48)
Pick 10
Pick: Washington Wizards
Record: Washington Wizards (35-47)
Pick 11
Pick: New York Knicks
Record: New York Knicks (37-45)
Pick 12
Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder
Record: Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers) (42-40)
Pick 13
Pick: Charlotte Hornets
Record: Charlotte Hornets (43-39)
Pick 14
Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers
Record: Cleveland Cavaliers (44-38)
