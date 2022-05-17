 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NBA Draft Lottery Thread

The ping-pong balls are flying!

By Jeremy_Brener
2022 NBA Draft Lottery - Portraits Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Tonight is the NBA Draft Lottery! We find out exactly where the Portland Trail Blazers will be drafting tonight.

Here’s a look at the odds for every team.

Tuesday, May 17 - 5:00 p.m. PT
How to watch on TV: ESPN

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!

