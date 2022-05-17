 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NBA In-Season Tournament Idea Gaining Steam?

The NBA governors got together Tuesday to discuss the idea’s potential.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Utah Jazz v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Over the past several years, the idea of an in-season tournament for the NBA was always lingering in the background.

And now, that idea is beginning to make its way into the forefront.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA is considering adding an in-season tournament by the 2023-24 season.

While we still don’t know much of the details, the idea of an in-season tournament seems intriguing. Many basketball leagues across the globe do something similar, and the NBA could be joining them in the ranks.

It’s unclear how players would feel about the idea of a new tournament and if that would take any attention away from the NBA Finals. The Finals will always be the ultimate goal, but a new in-season tournament could give more weight to other events throughout the year.

BE community, what do you think of the prospects of an in-season tournament? Chime off in the comments below!

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...