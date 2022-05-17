NBA In-Season Tournament Idea Gaining Steam?

Over the past several years, the idea of an in-season tournament for the NBA was always lingering in the background.

And now, that idea is beginning to make its way into the forefront.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA is considering adding an in-season tournament by the 2023-24 season.

The NBA is discussing a new In-Season Tournament that would begin as soon as the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. With the Play-In Tournament here to stay given its success, concepts are beginning to ramp up on another competitive event. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 17, 2022

While we still don’t know much of the details, the idea of an in-season tournament seems intriguing. Many basketball leagues across the globe do something similar, and the NBA could be joining them in the ranks.

It’s unclear how players would feel about the idea of a new tournament and if that would take any attention away from the NBA Finals. The Finals will always be the ultimate goal, but a new in-season tournament could give more weight to other events throughout the year.

