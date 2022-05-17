Former Blazers Head Coach Terry Stotts to Interview with Hornets

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Charlotte Hornets plan to interview Terry Stotts for their head coaching vacancy this week.

Stotts, a former head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers from 2012-13 to 2020-21, could be positioned to guide his fourth NBA team.

The Charlotte Hornets will interview former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts for their head coaching job this week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 17, 2022

The Hornets parted ways with James Borrego after four seasons on Apr. 22. Under his tutelage, Charlotte became a 43-win team this past season — their best since 2015-16 — though the Hornets were never able to break through to the Eastern Conference Playoffs, falling short in the Play-In Game in each of the last two seasons.

Stotts would again have the opportunity to guide one of the NBA’s premier point guards if all went right, this time with LaMelo Ball, a first-time All-Star this past season. Reportedly, this has been something the Charlotte Hornets front office is coveting in whichever candidate they choose.

In his final season with the Trail Blazers in 2020-21, Stotts was on the right side of history in some ways, becoming just the 33rd coach in NBA history to coach in 1,000 games. He also celebrated his 500th win on Mar. 19, 2021.

Charania also noted that Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham will have an opportunity for a second interview.