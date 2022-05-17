Blazer’s Edge Radio: The Moment of Truth

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss tonight’s all-important NBA Draft Lottery, in which the Portland Trail Blazers have the sixth best odds of landing the top overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

In addition, they’ll break down the exciting conclusion to the second round of the NBA Playoffs—highlighted by the Dallas Mavericks’ shocking upset over the top-seeded Phoenix Suns—and give their updated NBA Finals picks.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!