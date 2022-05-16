What If The Blazers Landed The No. 1 Pick?

It’s been 15 years since the Portland Trail Blazers were on the clock to start the NBA Draft.

And with that pick, the Blazers made one of the biggest draft blunders in NBA history, selecting Greg Oden over Kevin Durant.

Oden was also labeled as a “can’t miss” prospect much like Durant and in 2007, bigs were seen as far more important than wings or unicorn-like players like Durant.

The Blazers have not had a better chance to land the top pick since 2007 than they do this year. Their nine percent odds rank sixth in the league behind the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers.

But in this draft, there isn’t a consensus No. 1 pick, which could prompt the Blazers to use their selection as a bargaining chip to acquire more picks or more veteran players surrounded by Damian Lillard.

So, BE community, let’s make you the general manager here. What would you do with the top overall pick?