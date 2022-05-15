Blazers Have Good Fortune With 4th Pick Historically

The Portland Trail Blazers have a 9.6 percent chance to land the fourth overall pick in Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery.

If they land the fourth pick, it will be the second time in franchise history the Blazers have ended up with that result.

And if history repeats itself, things will work out well for them.

Back in 2006, the Blazers drafted Tyrus Thomas, but traded his rights to the Chicago Bulls for LaMarcus Aldridge and a future second round pick.

Later in the top 10 of that draft, the Blazers worked up another deal, trading up from No. 7 to No. 6 to select Brandon Roy.

In one draft, the Blazers landed two franchise greats and the foundation for a contender in the recent years to follow.

The 2006 NBA Draft was defined by several players who were all pretty even at the top of the class, but the Blazers were able to walk away as the winners of the draft.

If the Blazers grab the fourth pick again this week, perhaps that’s a sign of good fortune.