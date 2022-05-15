Damian Lillard Praises Giannis Antetokounmpo Before Game 7 vs. Celtics

Just before Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face Game 7 against the Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard paid the former 2-time MVP some kind words.

In a Twitter Q&A, Lillard was asked which player he would pick to help get him to the Finals. Lillard chose the reigning Finals MVP.

While many NBA fans might see this as a sign that Lillard wants to be traded to the Bucks, this doesn’t feel like one of those moments.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are one win away before reaching their third Conference Finals in four seasons, and if they can get past the Miami Heat in the Conference Finals, they will reach their second consecutive NBA Finals, becoming the first team in the East to repeat as conference champions since the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2017-18.

The Bucks face the Celtics Sunday on ABC at 12:30 p.m. PT.