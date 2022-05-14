Horry: Damian Lillard Is The Greatest Clutch Shooter Ever

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry claims Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard as the greatest clutch shooter of all time.

Horry, who carried the nickname Big Shot Bob thanks to his own clutch reputation, was asked on the Crossover Pod with Howard Beck who his top five clutch shooters of all time were.

Had a blast w/the legend @RKHorry on today's Crossover pod: On Jokic's MVP win, worries about Ja, importance of Ayton ... and yeah, that 2002 shot vs. the Kings. Plus: Rob names his top 5 clutch shooters.



Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/qVbrwVjemv — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) May 13, 2022

From fifth to first, Horry named Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Ray Allen, Steph Curry and Lillard, who he emphasized had hit a clutch shot against every single NBA franchise. Two of those shots included playoff series wins against the Houston Rockets in 2014 and Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019.

Horry played roles in championships with the Rockets (1994, 1995), Los Angeles Lakers (2000, 2001, 2002) and San Antonio Spurs (2005, 2007), hitting multiple key shots in important playoff wins.

Lillard has played 10 seasons in Portland, averaging 24 points on 37 percent three point shooting, 4.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1 steal.