Terry Stotts to Lakers: What Do Betting Odds Say?

Just as Jack McKinney flocked to Hollywood to be the Los Angeles Lakers coach over 40 years ago, history may repeat itself in 2022 with a former Portland Trail Blazers coach moving to LA.

According to sources, former Blazers coach Terry Stotts is the favorite to become the next coach of the Lakers.

Updated odds for the Lakers' next head coach, via @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/3PK5UWUr5D — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 13, 2022

The Lakers interviewed Stotts last week as part of an extensive search for the team’s next coach after Frank Vogel was fired at the end of the season.

Stotts, 64, coached the Blazers for nine seasons from 2012-21, leading the team to eight consecutive playoff appearances and winning four playoff series.

Former Blazers assistant David Vanterpool is also considered to be one of the top candidates at 12/1 odds.

If the Lakers offered the job to Stotts, they would be hiring one of the most decorated viable options for the team in their hiring search.