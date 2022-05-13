Blazers Can Strike Gold With No. 6 Pick

Sure, Portland Trail Blazers fans should want the team to get the No. 1 pick in Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery.

And if not the top pick, then the second or third or fourth pick should be the goal.

But even if the team ends up with the sixth pick in the NBA Draft, they can still strike gold.

The last time the Blazers held the No. 6 pick in the draft was 10 years ago when the team drafted Damian Lillard.

Lillard only went on to become arguably the greatest player in franchise history in his first decade in the league.

And looking back at the 2012 NBA Draft, Lillard is arguably the best player in his class. Yes, Anthony Davis was there, but ask enough Blazers fans, and they’re probably content with the fact that Dame is with the Blazers rather than AD.

I’m not saying the Blazers will repeat history and find a Dame-like player in this year’s class, but there shouldn’t be disappointment if the team ends at No. 6. Sure, the team could also draft someone like Martell Webster, who never lived up to the hype back in the 2005 draft. But the team could also find someone like Lionel Hollins, the No. 6 pick in 1975, who helped the Blazers win their only championship in franchise history.

If anything, history has shown us the No. 6 pick has a plethora of possibilities, and that should make Blazers fans happy going into the draft.