Cronin as Blazers GM, Stotts with Lakers, Lillard’s Big Heart, and More!

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers episode is back for another week of fun and frivolity as we await the May 17th lottery drawing that will determine the immediate future of the franchise. Dave Deckard and Dia Miller bring you Dave and Dia, Episode 77, in which the dynamic duo discuss all things Blazers! Topics this week include rumors linking Zach LaVine to Portland (plus the ONE scenario in which that makes sense), debate over Nikola Jokic as MVP and the changing nature of 6th Man of the Year, Joe Cronin’s appointment as officially permanent Trail Blazers GM, the Los Angeles Lakers getting cozy with ex-Blazers coach Terry Stotts, Ja Morant’s injury, Monty Williams as Coach of the Year, keeping and yeeting a couple more Blazers bench players, Nassir Little’s surgery, and even more!

You can download the episode or subscribe to the podcast here, or just hit play on the embed below!

Enjoy!