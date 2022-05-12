Damian Lillard Will Represent Blazers in NBA Lottery

Damian Lillard will represent the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2022 NBA Lottery drawing on May 17th. The Blazers announced their “lucky charm” on Twitter today, courtesy of a video starring Damian Lillard, Jr.

Lillard’s son says, “My Dad, Damian Lillard, is going to the lottery. Go Trail Blazers!”

The Blazers currently hold the 6th position in the lottery drawing. The order could change after the results. The NBA draws for the Top 4 picks in the draft. Teams finishing with worse records have better odds to move into the top slots.

From the 6th position, the Blazers have a 9.0% chance of moving to the #1 position, a 37.2% chance of being promoted to the Top 4 overall. By comparison, they have a 29.8% chance of being bumped to the 7th spot and a 20.5% chance of ending up 8th.

Teams traditionally send representatives to the drawing for “good luck”, also to be interviewed before and after the reveal of lottery results.