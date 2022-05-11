Trail Blazers Add George King to Summer League Roster

Former Colorado Buffaloes standout forward George King will represent the Portland Trail Blazers at the NBA Summer League this July in Las Vegas, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Former Mavericks swingman George King has committed to play for the Portland Trail Blazers in Vegas Summer League, agent Harrison Gaines of SLASH Sports told @hoopshype. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 11, 2022

The 6’6” King, 28, also played on Portland’s Summer League team in 2021. In three games, all starts, he averaged 11 points, five rebounds and 1.7 steals over 23.3 minutes per contest, shooting 44% from three. He appeared in four games for the Dallas Mavericks this season, and spent most of the year with the Agua Caliente Clippers of the G League.

King had a stellar collegiate career at Colorado, where he established himself as a consistent 3-and-D threat over his four-year tenure. He was a career 40% three-point shooter, averaging over ten points and five rebounds as a three-year starter in the Pac-12. He was a second-round pick of the Phoenix Suns in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The 2022 NBA Summer League is scheduled for July 7-17 in Las Vegas, Nevada.