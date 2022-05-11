The LaVine Rumor is Just the First of Many for the Blazers

The official start to the NBA offseason is still weeks away, but the Trail Blazers have already found themselves in the center of a rumor. On this week’s episode of the Church of Roy podcast, hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald discuss the news surrounding Zach LaVine. Is this just the first of several rumors that will involve the Blazers? Brian and Steve think so.

In the first segment of the show, the potential for an actual transaction surrounding LaVine is discussed. What would it take for the Blazers to sign the current Bulls All-Star?

LAVINE DREAMS



Brian and Steve are back to breakdown the Lavine rumors, Cronin’s promotion, and lots of lottery talk. Will the basketball gods smile upon the Blazers?



: https://t.co/rjVoObyU8X pic.twitter.com/NEZEDKcyc4 — Church of Roy Podcast (@ChurchofRoyPod) May 11, 2022

Newly-signed GM Joe Cronin takes center stage in the second segment. The Blazers have officially lifted the interim tag from Cronin’s title with a new four-year contract. Brian and Steve agree that it is far too early to judge the moves that Cronin has made. However, judgement could arrive in the near future.

Before exiting this episode, Brian and Steve delivered a deep dive into the Blazers’ lottery odds. Where will the Blazers end up? Steve explained the superstitious sacrifices he is making to the basketball gods in preparation for next week’s lottery draw. In addition to that silliness, Steve outlined the first three players on his 2022 big board.

You can listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.