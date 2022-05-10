Joe Cronin Gets the Job & Zach LaVine to Portland?

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they breakdown the big news of the day: Joe Cronin has been appointed the General Manager of the Portland Trail Blazers.

In entirely unrelated news, Brian Windhorst of ESPN said on the Hoop Collective podcast today that the Portland Trail Blazers might be a landing spot for Klutch Sports client and upcoming free agent of the Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine. In order to clear such room for the Blazers to sign LaVine, they would need to renounce Anfernee Simons, Joe Ingles and Jusuf Nurkic to even have a chance of creating the necessary room.

Is there any truth to the noise or is this Klutch doing their best to shake free the best possible offers for their client? Could Portland partake in such a ploy to curry favor with the most powerful organization in the league currently?

They’ll hit on that and take a look at the NBA Draft Lottery that is less than a week away and more! Tap in and jump on the show live!

