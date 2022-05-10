Blazers Promote Joe Cronin to General Manager

The Portland Trail Blazers have removed the interim tag from Joe Cronin and have promoted him to be the team’s full-time general manager, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cronin became the interim general manager back in December when his predecessor Neil Olshey was fired after an investigation into creating a toxic work environment.

Cronin has been involved with the Blazers since 2006 when he joined the team as a Basketball Operations intern.

He became the assistant general manager in 2021 and has swiftly worked his way up the ladder since then.

Back in February, Cronin struck deals during the trade deadline to send C.J. McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicand and Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers that forced the Blazers to rebuild for the second half of the season.

Those deals were made to find pieces to retool around Damian Lillard, who is set to return next season. And now it is officially Cronin’s responsibility to get them back to contention.