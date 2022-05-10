BE Radio: Pete Pranica Joins the Show

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys are joined by Pete Pranica, the television play-by-play broadcaster for the Memphis Grizzlies. Pranica, who started his career as an announcer with the Blazers, talks about the evolution of Ja Morant, the Grizzlies’ impressive season, and memories from his time in Portland.

In addition, the guys will break down an eventful second round of the NBA Playoffs, with three of the four match-ups knotted up at 2-2 heading into a trio of pivotal Game 5s.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!